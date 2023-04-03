April 3, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
At least 26 dead as tornado rip through US south and Midwest
The US has experienced an active tornado season this year, with over 264 recorded in just three months. Latest storm system causes extensive damage to infrastructure in the mid-west and south with multiple twisters and 26 fatalities. Durwood Zaelke from the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development has more. #Monsterstorm #Climatechange #US
At least 26 dead as tornado rip through US south and Midwest
Explore