April 3, 2023
Blinken urges Moscow to release Wall Street Journal reporter
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a rare phone call with his Russian counterpart, to demand the immediate release of two Americans held in Moscow. One is a former US marine held for years, and the other, a journalist arrested Thursday. Both are accused of spying. But the Russian foreign minister says Washington should respect the rule of law. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
