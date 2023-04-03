Darya Trepova arrested on suspicion of killing pro-war blogger

Russian officials have made an arrest in the investigation into the assassination of well-known military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky. The pro-Kremlin commentator was killed in a bomb blast at a cafe in St Petersburg. Russian state media says more than thirty people were injured in the explosion, with 10 in serious condition. Melinda Nucifora has more. #stpetersburg #cafeexplosion #russia