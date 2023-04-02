April 2, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia to preside over United Nations Security Council in April
It is Russia's turn to preside over the United Nations Security Council. It's the first time they've headed up the body responsible for international peace and security since the war in Ukraine broke out 14-months ago. It comes as disputes between the warring countries have surged, but this time away from the battlefield. Malik Fuda has the latest. #unsc #ukraine #russia
Russia to preside over United Nations Security Council in April
Explore