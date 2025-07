Earthquake Heroes EP3: Kardelen Duymaz

"Life doesn't stop and make way for you just because you're sad." Meet Kardelen. The 18-year-old managed to rescue her cousin from the rubble when the #Turkiyequakes hit Kahramanmaras on February 6. With the help of a group of volunteers, Kardelen's family found a new, fully furnished home in Ankara and is ready to start over. This is her story.