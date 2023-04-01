Erdogan: We're working day, night to keep our promise to Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the government has started laying the foundations to build new houses and workplaces after two deadly earthquakes took place in southern Türkiye last month. #TurkiyeQuakes Speaking in tremor-hit Gaziantep, Erdogan said the authorities were working around the clock to keep its promise of rebuilding all destroyed homes within one year.