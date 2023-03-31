March 31, 2023
WORLD
French right-wing politician calls for renaming of a school named after Black US activist
French right-wing politician Valerie Pecresse is facing backlash for insisting on renaming a school named after Black US activist Angela Davis, who advocated against racism and Islamophobia. Critics say that Pecresse’s call is a reflection of anti-Muslim sentiment in France. #activist #Muslims #France
