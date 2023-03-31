Marburg outbreak | Post-antibiotic world

We may have survived Covid-19, but now some scientists are concerned about the potential of antimicrobial resistance, which renders antibiotics ineffective. In the first part of the show, with our guest, we examine the eight new cases of the Marburg virus recently detected in Tanzania, raising the question of whether we are prepared for a potential global outbreak. Then, we discuss with our other panelists reports of a 'post-antibiotic world' and what that looks like. Guests: Angelique Coetzee South African United Business Confederation Health Chairperson Amesh Adalja Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security Mathew Upton Medical Microbiologist Oliver Jones Professor of Chemistry