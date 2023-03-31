March 31, 2023
Lukashenko steps up Putin talks over return of nuclear weapons
There's no end in sight as the war in Ukraine hits another tragic milestone, this one a massacre. It's been one year since the atrocities in the city of Bucha were discovered. Meanwhile, the leader of Russia's staunchest ally Belarus says Minsk needs Russian nuclear weapons in the country to deter threats from the West. Shadia Edwards Dashti reports.
