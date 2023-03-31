UK joins 11-member strong Asia-Pacific trade bloc

The United Kingdom has inked its most significant trade deal since it left the European Union. The UK will now be part of an agreement including 11 countries across the Indo-Pacific. London joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership will reduce trade barriers across the bloc. It's set for formal resolution in parliament later this year, but the addition has been under negotiations for two years already. An application by China to join is still pending but is likely to face resistance from members. #UKtradedeal #Asia-Pacific trade bloc #Free-trade