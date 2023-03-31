Why Is Russia Stationing Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Belarus?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised the stakes in his confrontation with the West and NATO. Last week, he announced that Russia would be deploying tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus. If carried out, it would be the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union, that Moscow will station nuclear weapons outside its borders. The announcement comes as the war in Ukraine continues with no end in sight. Kiev responded to the annoucement by saying Putin's plan poses a risk to the region as Belarus shares a long border with Ukraine and NATO members Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia. Belarus, which has stood by Moscow and allowed its territory to be used in the attack on Ukraine, confirmed it will host Russian nuclear weapons. Its foreign ministry said the decision was in response to years of western pressure and sanctions. Just days after the announcement, Russia conducted exercises with its Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles, a key component of its nuclear arsenal. So how will this latest announcement alter the balance of power in Europe, and how will the US and NATO respond? Guests: Stephen Herzog Senior Researcher in Nuclear Arms Control at ETH Zurich Eugene Chausovsky Senior Director at Newslines Institute