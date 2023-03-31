WORLD
2 MIN READ
Why Is Russia Stationing Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Belarus?
Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised the stakes in his confrontation with the West and NATO. Last week, he announced that Russia would be deploying tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus. If carried out, it would be the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union, that Moscow will station nuclear weapons outside its borders. The announcement comes as the war in Ukraine continues with no end in sight. Kiev responded to the annoucement by saying Putin's plan poses a risk to the region as Belarus shares a long border with Ukraine and NATO members Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia. Belarus, which has stood by Moscow and allowed its territory to be used in the attack on Ukraine, confirmed it will host Russian nuclear weapons. Its foreign ministry said the decision was in response to years of western pressure and sanctions. Just days after the announcement, Russia conducted exercises with its Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles, a key component of its nuclear arsenal. So how will this latest announcement alter the balance of power in Europe, and how will the US and NATO respond? Guests: Stephen Herzog Senior Researcher in Nuclear Arms Control at ETH Zurich Eugene Chausovsky Senior Director at Newslines Institute
Why Is Russia Stationing Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Belarus?
March 31, 2023
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us