March 31, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ukraine commemorates one year since mass graves discovered in Bucha
It’s been one year since mass graves were discovered in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. There are allegations from Kiev that Russia perpetrated horrific war crimes in the city. Tomasz Chlon former director of the NATO information office in Moscow discusses the Bucha massacre and what should be done to hold the perpetrators to account. #Bucha #Ukraine #Russia
