UK MPs caught red handed in second job sting!

Five British MPs have been caught on camera salivating over the chance to make well over $10,000 a day! Led by Donkeys, an anti-Brexit group, set up the sting operation. Although the MPs, including Kwasi Kwarteng, Gavin Williamson, and the already scandal-hit Matt Hancock, did nothing illegal, it raises the question as to whether MPs should have second jobs. Considering this expose occurred during the country's cost of living crisis, for many Brits, the whole thing smells really, really bad.