WORLD
2 MIN READ
New Islamophobia Report Reveals Europe's Hypocrisy On Refugees
Last year, a UN resolution declared March 15 as 'the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. Shortly after marking the occasion this year, the eight edition of the European Islamophobia Report was released, detailing how Muslims were seeing increased cases of discrimination. The report said that the war in Ukraine overshadowed many issues, and stressed that the conflict exposed glaring double standards. That Europeans are more welcoming to certain types of refugees than others. The report detailed that many European countries openly welcomed white, Christian Ukrainians fleeing Russia's attack in the early stages of the war, while having for years opposed accepting mostly Muslim refugees escaping conflicts. Researchers who contributed to the report also highlighted how western media coverage, vastly differed in their portrayal of Ukrainian and Muslim refugees. Islamopbhobia was also found to be expanding at the institutionalized state level, where legislation and government policies directly targeted Muslims in certain countries. Guests: Farid Hafez Senior Fellow at Bridge Initiative Linda Hyokki Researcher at Ibn Haldun University
New Islamophobia Report Reveals Europe's Hypocrisy On Refugees
March 31, 2023
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us