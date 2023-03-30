March 30, 2023
US journalist detained in Russia on espionage allegations
An American journalist working for the Wall Street Journal has been arrested in Russia on suspicion of espionage. Evan Gershkovich was detained in the city of Ekaterinburg by agents of Russia’s FSB security service. The Wall Street Journal has condemned the arrest. It's the first arrest involving a foreign journalist in Russia since the war began. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
