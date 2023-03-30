March 30, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will Israel's judicial reform now be debated?
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's plans for judicial reform have been delayed due to the persistent protests. However, it remains to be seen whether the demonstrations will continue to sweep the nation despite the delay. Guests: Peter Lerner Director General of Histadrut Global Mitchell Barak Former Aide to PM Benjamin Netanyahu Jeremy Saltan Former Knesset Faction Director of the Yamina Party
Will Israel's judicial reform now be debated?
Explore