Turkish parliament to vote on approving Finland's NATO bid

The Turkish parliament has reconvened to debate Finland's NATO accession. Parliament is expected to vote on the bid on Thursday, when it's expected Helsinki will get the green light to continue the process. If approved, there are just a few formal steps left before Finland can join the alliance. Yucel Acer from Yildirim Beyazit University weighs in. #Turkishparliament #Finland #NATO