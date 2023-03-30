BIZTECH
US dollar advances as banking sector fears ease
Asia stocks are rising, with the Australian ASX hitting a two-week high as banking fears ease. European stocks are also set to open higher, and the dollar is strengthening amid improved risk sentiment. The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation now faces almost $23 billion in costs from recent bank failures and is reportedly considering assigning a larger portion of this burden to the nation's biggest banks. But while more stringent capital requirements for US institutions may calm nerves, some analysts still expect a recession. #USDollar #AsiaStocks #BankingCrisis
US dollar advances as banking sector fears ease
March 30, 2023
