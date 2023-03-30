March 30, 2023
Mexican Prosecutor: Migrant deaths investigated as suspected homicides
Mexican prosecutors say the deaths of 39 migrants in a fire at a detention centre are being investigated as suspected homicides. Investigators say government workers and private security employees failed to take any action to open the door for the migrants who were inside the locked cell in order for them to escape the blaze. Sumeyye Ceylan has more.
