Russia starts drills with mobile nuclear ballistic missiles

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised the need for his forces to hold Bakhmut, saying Vladimir Putin will smell weakness if the eastern city falls. Bahkmut has been the site of a brutal and protracted battle, despite being of little strategic value. Zelenskyy also extended an invitation to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine. They haven't spoken since war broke out. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more details.