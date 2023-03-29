Iraq: 20 Years on — Part 2 | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

Twenty years ago, this month, the US invaded Iraq with 130,000 combat troops and a terrifying air campaign — shock and awe. Last month President Biden declared in Warsaw: “The idea that over 100,000 forces would invade another country —since World War II, nothing like that has happened.” Two decades after the Iraq war, no regret, no apology —and no accountability for what Noam Chomsky says was “a textbook example of what was called at the Nuremberg Tribunal ‘the supreme international crime of aggression’.” In Part 2 of “Iraq: 20 Year on”, I speak with a Pentagon whistleblower and a top advisor to US Vice President Cheney, one of the war’s key architects.