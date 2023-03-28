Why Has the Bosnian Serb Leader Severed Diplomatic Channels with the US and UK?

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik says Republika Srpska has cut off all ties with the UK and US embassies in Bosnia. He made the announcement after Washington added a leading politician from the entity to its official list of sanctioned individuals. Dodik himself is also under US and UK sanctions for his frequent calls to break away from Bosnia. This latest rift comes after both embassies condemned a controversial property law, which allows Republika Srpska to stake claim to the public institutions it uses. The US says the move "undermines the 1995 Dayton peace accords", which ended the war in Bosnia. The law was repealed in early March by the Constitutional Court. But Dodik says his entity may break away unless it is reinstated. Plus, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic continues to spark controversy in Bosnia and Herzegovina as he is now demanding a change in the election law to allow Croats in Bosnia to elect their own member of the presidency. Milanovic has maintained close ties with Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who is known for his secessionist threats. The Croatian president is accused of insulting Bosniaks and according to analysts, he undermines Croatia's relations with Bosnia. But it's not just in Bosnia that Milanovic is seen as a polarising figure. Veljko Skenderija has more from Zagreb. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp