March 28, 2023
Fresh protests as anger mounts over govt's pension reform plans
Anger at French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms show no sign of subsiding. It's the tenth day of a national strike. And labour unions continue to call on President Macron to pause plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Ariane Bogain from the University of Northumbria weighs in on these protests. #France #Macron #Protests
