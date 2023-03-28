Just 2 Degrees: Eating unwanted food, Türkiye’s zero waste programme

In this episode, we pick up trash with the people committed to managing Istanbul’s rubbish, as part of Türkiye’s zero waste programme. A small firm in Egypt transforms plastic bags into construction materials. And, a Swedish restaurant serves up a platter of unwanted vegetables, and more. Host: Reagan Des Vignes Guests: Mustafa Aktas Fatma Uksal Yasmin Rajnarayan #Just2Degrees