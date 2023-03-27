Netanyahu's coalition partner agrees to delaying judicial reforms.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition partner says he's agreed to the delaying of government’s judicial reform plans. Hardliner Itamar Ben-Gvir released a statement, saying he supports the delay, on condition it will be submitted when Parliament holds its next session. Daniel Pomerantz, CEO, RealityCheck Research weighs in. #Israel #Netanyahu #JudicialReform