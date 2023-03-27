WORLD
Pro-Khalistan protests spread globally amid ongoing hunt for Sikh separatist
Pro-Khalistan protests have been spreading from the UK to the US and Canada while the hunt for Amritpal Singh, a hardline Sikh separatist, remains ongoing. Who is Amritpal Singh, and what are the reasons behind the growing demands for an independent Sikh state at this time? Guests: Puneet Sahani Sikh Activist Raman Malik BJP Spokesperson Gurcharan Singh Member of the Dal Khalsa UK Ajai Shukla Journalist and Retired Colonel of the Indian Army
March 27, 2023
