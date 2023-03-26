March 26, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US vice president to tour Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia
With expanding Russian and Chinese investments in Africa, Washington's scramble for its own closer relations with the continent is at full speed. There have been recent visits by high-level officials in the Biden administration, but none more senior than the latest trip, which is being made by Vice President Kamala Harris. Muttalip Erdogan reports. #KamalaHarris #Africa #JoeBiden
US vice president to tour Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia
Explore