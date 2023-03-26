WORLD
1 MIN READ
Biden declares emergency for Mississippi after the deadly tornado
The White House has approved an emergency declaration for the state of Mississippi, freeing-up federal funding to funnel into areas devastated by Friday night's tornado. Federal authorities are on the ground inspecting the damage and have vowed to respond to residents' urgent needs The storm killed at least 25 people in Mississippi, and one in Alabama, and the search for those missing continues. Mikail Malik has more.
Biden declares emergency for Mississippi after the deadly tornado
March 26, 2023
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us