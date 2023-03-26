March 26, 2023
Putin: Russia to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
Vladimir Putin has announced Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus. It would mark the first time since the end of the Cold War that the Kremlin has based such weapons outside the country. Washington says it's monitoring the implications of Putin's plan, but will not adjust its own nuclear weapons strategy. Sumeyye Ceylan reports.
