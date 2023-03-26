Young Albanians head to the UK in search of a better life

The UK has become a popular destination for young Albanians in recent years, due to its relatively open immigration policies and the availability of jobs in sectors such as construction, hospitality, and healthcare. However, the journey to the UK is often fraught with risk, as many people rely on smugglers and cross borders illegally. Abdulvehab Ejupi has more. #albania #migration #uk