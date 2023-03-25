WORLD
2 MIN READ
Libya is one of the driest countries with no natural rivers
Libya which was once one of north Africa's wealthiest countries. But a 12-year long civil war plunged the country into chaos, with people facing one crisis after the other. The most dangerous of which, they say, is water scarcity. Libya is one of the driest countries in the world. It has no natural rivers. Officials warn that if the crisis continues, it could lead to the outbreak of disease, including hepatitis and cholera. The UN estimates that some four million Libyans might be deprived of access to clean water if the country does not see an end to the conflict. And until a lasting solution is found for these arid areas, Libyans will have to try and create their own. Bashir Brika , Chemical Engineer and Researcher on water resources, is talking about Libya and water crisis: He says "one if the main challenges in Libya now ad has been for years is the water shortage. Lack of clean drinking water as well as lack of water distributing system.These issues forced many Libyans to look for alternatives. The governments for the last decade did not focus on solving these problems" #watercrisis #Libya #watershortages
Libya is one of the driest countries with no natural rivers
March 25, 2023
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us