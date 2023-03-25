Rwandan hero's sentence commuted after US diplomatic efforts

Authorities in Rwanda have released Paul Rusesabagina, a former hotel manager credited with saving hundreds of people during the 1994 genocide. His story was the inspiration for the film Hotel Rwanda. A sentence for supporting a terror group was commuted following intense diplomatic efforts by the US and Qatar. Sumeyye Ceylan has more. #hotelrwanda #PaulRusesabagina