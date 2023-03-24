US, Canada reach an agreement to reject asylum seekers

The United States and Canada have reached an agreement to reject asylum seekers at unofficial border crossings. It follows a large number of unsanctioned crossings taking place at Roxham Road because of a loophole in the law which only authorised Canada to turn migrants away at official points of entry. Joe Biden is in Ottawa to discuss trade, economic and immigration issues with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Mikail Malik has more.