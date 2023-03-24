WORLD
EU Donors' Conference Raises $7.5B For Türkiye and Syria
7.5 billion dollars. That's how much a European Commission donor conference pledged for Turkiye and Syria in the aftermath of the February 6 earthquakes. The funds consist of grants and loans, and will go towards rebuilding the devastated areas. Last month's quakes killed more than 50,000 people in Turkiye, destroyed over 300,000 buildings, and left around 1.5 million people homeless. The Brussels conference brought together hundreds of countries, international organisations and financial institutions. They've pledged to help rebuild homes, hospitals, and schools. The UN Development Programme estimates the total financial burden for Turkiye is $103 billion. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the conference, and said the government would rebuild 319,000 homes within one year. Some three million people are estimated to have fled their homes following last month's disasters. Guests: Samuel Doveri Vesterbye Managing Director at European Neighbourhood Council Giray Sadik Director of European Studies Centre at AYBU
March 24, 2023
