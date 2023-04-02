WORLD
Voting under way as PM Sanna Marin faces tough re-election bid
Four years ago, at the age of 37, Sanna Marin was the youngest Prime Minister in the world. The Social Democrat is personally popular, but faces a tough contest to be re-elected. Polls suggest centre-right and nationalist parties could form a coalition government. Maria Stenroos, Producer, Political Correspondent, for Public Broadcasting Yleisradio, Finland, was talked about the elections. #Finlandelections #voting #SannaMarin
April 2, 2023
