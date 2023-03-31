March 31, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump becomes first former US president to be indicted
Donald Trump has become the first former US president in history to face criminal charges after a grand jury voted to indict him. Trump will now have to appear in court at a date still to be determined. He's accused of paying hush money to the adult movie star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 Presidential election. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
Trump becomes first former US president to be indicted
Explore