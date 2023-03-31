WORLD
1 MIN READ
New York grand jury votes to indict Trump for hush-money payments
Donald Trump has become the first former US president to face criminal charges, after a grand jury voted to indict him. Trump will now have to appear in court at a date still to be determined. He's accused of paying hush money to adult movie star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. Joe Siracusa from Curtin University weighs . #TrumpIndictment #DonaldTrump #NewYorkGrandJury
New York grand jury votes to indict Trump for hush-money payments
March 31, 2023
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us