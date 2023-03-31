New York grand jury votes to indict Trump for hush-money payments

Donald Trump has become the first former US president to face criminal charges, after a grand jury voted to indict him. Trump will now have to appear in court at a date still to be determined. He's accused of paying hush money to adult movie star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. Joe Siracusa from Curtin University weighs . #TrumpIndictment #DonaldTrump #NewYorkGrandJury