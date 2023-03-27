March 27, 2023
Is the Israeli govt in danger of collapsing as protests escalate?
Israel's far-right coalition government may be in danger of collapsing. Reports are saying disarray among the parties that make up Benjamin Netanyahu's government after a night of huge protests to proposed judicial overhaul. Middle East analyst Tom Gross weighs in on the future of Israel's far-right coalition government. #Protests #Israel #Netanyahu
