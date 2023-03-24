China’s Xi Tells Putin ‘They Are Driving Changes Not Seen in a 100 Years.’ What Did He Mean?

It was a candid exchange between two of the US's most prominent adversaries. As he capped off his three-day visit to Moscow, Chinese President Xi Jinping hinted to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, that both are now shaping a new world order. Xi was on his first visit to Moscow since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine last year. Just days before, Vladimir Putin was issued with an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court - and the Russian leader was looking for some diplomatic support from his biggest trade partner and strategic ally. Beijing and Moscow have long opposed the US and its Western-led institutions. Together, they've been critical of NATO's expansion and global sanctions on Russian energy companies and Chinese tech firms. The two countries also lead a series of regional blocs that have offered alternatives to the Western-led order including a group of leading emerging economies known as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Guests: Einar Tangen Senior Fellow at Taihe Institute Mark Meirowitz Professor at SUNY Maritime College