TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
At least 5 killed in avalanche in eastern Turkey
The avalanche occurred during bad weather conditions and struck the minibus, which was travelling on the Van-Bahcesaray highway in Van province.
At least 5 killed in avalanche in eastern Turkey
At least five killed after avalanche hits their vehicle in Van, Turkey on February 4, 2020. / AA
February 5, 2020

At least five people are dead and others are feared trapped following an avalanche in eastern Turkey’s Van province, authorities said Tuesday.

“Seven people were rescued during the search. Unfortunately, five others were found dead under the snow,” said Van governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez.

The avalanche occurred in Bahcesaray district during bad weather and struck a minibus travelling along the Van-Bahcesaray highway.

Bilmez said at least two people may still be trapped, so search and rescue efforts are continuing.

Surrounded by colossal mountains, Bahcesaray district frequently experiences harsh winter conditions.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us