At least five people are dead and others are feared trapped following an avalanche in eastern Turkey’s Van province, authorities said Tuesday.

“Seven people were rescued during the search. Unfortunately, five others were found dead under the snow,” said Van governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez.

The avalanche occurred in Bahcesaray district during bad weather and struck a minibus travelling along the Van-Bahcesaray highway.

Bilmez said at least two people may still be trapped, so search and rescue efforts are continuing.

Surrounded by colossal mountains, Bahcesaray district frequently experiences harsh winter conditions.