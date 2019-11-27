WORLD
3 MIN READ
Night of violence in Iraq's south leaves at least 3 protesters dead
Security forces fired live rounds on protesters in Karbala, killing two anti-government protesters, security and medical officials said.
Night of violence in Iraq's south leaves at least 3 protesters dead
In this file photo taken on November 26, 2019, soldiers can be seen running as anti-government protesters throw stones and Molotov cocktails during clashes on Rasheed Street in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday. / AP
November 27, 2019

Iraqi officials said on Wednesday that three protesters were killed and 35 wounded by security forces in southern Iraq after the previous day’s sit-ins and road closures, raising the death toll to six people.

Two of the anti-government protesters were killed when security forces fired live ammunition to disperse crowds in the holy city of Karbala late Tuesday, security and medical officials said. One protester died of wounds suffered when a tear gas canister struck him in clashes earlier in the day. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Demonstrations had raged in Baghdad and across the mostly Shia southern Iraq. 

The protesters accuse the Shia-led government of being hopelessly corrupt and complain of poor public services and high unemployment. 

At least 350 people have been killed and thousands wounded since Iraq’s protests started October 1, in what has become the largest grassroots protest movement in Iraq’s modern history.

Baghdad blasts

Three simultaneous explosions rocked Baghdad late on Tuesday, killing five people and wounding more than a dozen, Iraqi officials said, in the first apparent coordinated attack since anti-government protests erupted. 

The bombings took place far from Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, the epicentre of weeks of anti-government protests that have posed the biggest security challenge to Iraq since the defeat of the Daesh group.

Roads between Karbala and Baghdad were blocked by protesters on Wednesday. Demonstrators have burned tires and cut access to main roads in several southern provinces in recent days.

In the southern city of Basra, protesters continued to cut roads to the main Gulf commodities port in Umm Qasr, reducing trade activity by 50 percent, according to port officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to reporters.

Protesters in Baghdad are occupying part of three key bridges — Jumhuriya, Ahrar and Sinak — in a standoff with security forces.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us