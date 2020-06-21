WORLD
2 MIN READ
One dead, multiple injured after shooting in Minneapolis
The name and age of the deceased weren't immediately released, and it wasn't clear whether anyone was taken into custody.
FILE: Minneapolis Police Department vehicles at the scene of a crime in June, 2018. / AP
June 21, 2020

One man is dead and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police had first said 10 people had been shot with “various severity levels of injuries,” but revised their total in a tweet posted just after 3am.

An initial tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the Uptown neighbourhood in Minneapolis. 

The address provided corresponds to a commercial district, near Landmark's Uptown Theatre and where several bars and restaurants are located.

Minnesota began allowing bars and restaurants to reopen with limited service on June 1 after some six weeks of closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Photographs posted to social media showed windows at the theater and another storefront shot out.

Small crowds of people gathered, with some crouched over victims lying on the pavement before police officers on bicycles showed up to attend to them. 

Splatters of blood were visible on the pavement after the victims were taken to local hospitals.

Further details weren't immediately available.

SOURCE:AP
