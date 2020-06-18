WORLD
Nepal signs off new map including territory claimed by India, deepens row
India, which controls the region – a slice of land including the Limpiyadhura, Lipulkeh and Kalapani areas to the west of Nepal – has rejected the map, saying it was not based on historical facts or evidence.
In this picture taken on June 13, 2020, protesters hold a banner with a new map during a demonstration against the government's handling of the fight against the coronavirus, in Kathmandu. / AFP
June 18, 2020

The upper house of Nepal’s parliament approved a new map of the country on Thursday including land controlled by India, in a row that has strained ties between the South Asian neighbours.

Members in the 59-seat National Assembly, or upper house, voted 57-0 in favour of a constitutional amendment bill seeking to replace the old map, chairman of the house Ganesh Prasad Timilsina said. The bill was passed by the lower house over the weekend.

“We have enough facts and evidence and we’ll sit (with India) to resolve the dispute through diplomatic negotiations,” law minister Shiva Maya Tumbahamphe told parliament.

The new map requires President Bidhya Devi Bhandari's approval.

Border shaped by river 

The row over the map began last month after India inaugurated an 80 km road from the northern state of Uttarakhand to Lipulekh on the border with the Tibet region of China, about 19 km of which passes through the area Nepal says belongs to it.

The road cuts the travel time and distance from India to Tibet's Mansarovar lake, considered holy by Hindus.

Nepal fiercely contested the inauguration of the road, seeing it as an incursion and a stark example of bullying by its much larger neighbour.

Nepal says the land belongs to it as a river in the region formed its western border with India under an 1816 treaty with the British East India Company.

Nepal, which was never a part of British India, and New Delhi differ over where the river originates.

The disputed land, about 372 square km in area, is strategically located at the tri-junction between Nepal, India and the Tibet region of China. India has kept a security presence in the area since a border war with China in 1962.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
