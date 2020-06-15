WORLD
2 MIN READ
Peru frees 1,500 inmates over Covid-19 fears
The inmates released were serving time for minor offences. Prisoners fearing contagion with the virus in jam-packed prisons have staged several riots.
Peru frees 1,500 inmates over Covid-19 fears
A worker disinfects a woman before entering a place of business to refill her oxygen cylinder, amid the new coronavirus pandemic, in Lima, Peru, Friday, June12, 2020. / AP
June 15, 2020

Peru has freed 1,500 inmates over the past two months to ease overcrowding in prisons that have seen riots and deaths from the coronavirus.

The announcement of the freeing of people serving time for minor offences was made in a weekend statement by Justice Minister Fernando Castaneda.

On April 14, the government pledged to free 3,000 prisoners to ease overcrowding.

Peru has the second-most coronavirus cases in Latin America after Brazil, reporting 229,736. It is third in deaths after Brazil and Mexico, with 6,688.

READ MORE: Concealing virus is latest Bolsonaro effort to shore up base

Inmates protest overcrowding 

Inmates fearing contagion with the virus in jam-packed prisons have staged several riots in Peru. The last of these came on May 19 in the south of the country, and left 14 prisoners and guards injured.

The government says at least 212 inmates have died of Covid-19 and at least 67 are being treated for it in hospitals.

Another 15 prison guards have died of the disease and 17 have been hospitalised. Hundreds more have resigned, fearing infection.

In the worst prison riot, nine inmates died in an uprising in late April at a prison near Lima. A total of 67 prisoners, guards and police were injured.

The Justice Ministry says 97,000 people are in prison in Peru – representing roughly double the capacity of the country's 68 prisons.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us