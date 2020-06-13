WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three more mass graves discovered in Libya's Tarhuna
The discovery comes after eight mass graves were found in the Tarhuna area, which was until recently used as the operation and supply centre for militias loyal to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar.
Three more mass graves discovered in Libya's Tarhuna
A member of security forces affiliated with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA)'s Interior Ministry stands at the reported site of a mass grave in the town of Tarhuna, Libya on Jun 11, 2020. / AFP
June 13, 2020

Libya announced on Friday that three additional mass graves were found in Tarhuna which was liberated by the army last week from militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The graves were found in the city where mass graves were recently found, according to a statement by the army's Burkan Al Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation.

The Justice Ministry also announced the area around the graves will be cordoned off for forensic investigation.

Eight mass graves were found recently in Tarhuna, southeast of the capital Tripoli, since it was recaptured by the UN-recognised Government of National Accord's forces on June 5.

"International law requires that the authorities conduct prompt, effective & transparent investigations into all alleged cases of unlawful deaths," the UN said on Thursday.

Following the ousting of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under UN-led political agreement.

The government, however, has been under attack by Haftar’s militia since April 2019. 

While France, Egypt, Russia, and UAE support Haftar, directly or indirectly, Turkey and Italy have shown solidarity with the UN-recognised, legitimate government representing the will of the Libyan people.

Haftar’s illegal militia in eastern Libya has launched numerous attacks to capture Tripoli, the nation’s capital, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us