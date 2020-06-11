Demining experts from the Turkish Armed Forces on Thursday started clearing Libya's civilian areas of landmines planted by warlord Khalifa Haftar's militias.

The move comes upon the request of the Libyan government to ensure the safe return of civilians to their homes located in areas liberated recently.

Turkish demining teams have started work to ensure security and a return to normalcy in such areas.

The Libyan government has said that 27 people were killed and 40 injured as a result of landmine explosions.

The Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm in March to counter attacks on the capital, and recently repelled the 14-month assault.

It also regained strategic locations, including Al-Watiya airbase and the city of Tarhuna.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a political deal led by the UN.