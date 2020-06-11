WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish experts demine Libyan areas as Haftar militias retreat
On the request of Libya's UN-backed government, Turkey's demining experts started clearing mines and explosives from civilian areas recently liberated from warlord Khalifa Haftar's militias.
Turkish experts demine Libyan areas as Haftar militias retreat
Turkish demining experts started work in recently liberated areas after the Libyan government said that at least 27 people were killed and 40 injured as a result of landmine explosions. / AA
June 11, 2020

Demining experts from the Turkish Armed Forces on Thursday started clearing Libya's civilian areas of landmines planted by warlord Khalifa Haftar's militias.

The move comes upon the request of the Libyan government to ensure the safe return of civilians to their homes located in areas liberated recently.

Turkish demining teams have started work to ensure security and a return to normalcy in such areas.

The Libyan government has said that 27 people were killed and 40 injured as a result of landmine explosions.

The Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm in March to counter attacks on the capital, and recently repelled the 14-month assault. 

It also regained strategic locations, including Al-Watiya airbase and the city of Tarhuna.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a political deal led by the UN.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us