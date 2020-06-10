The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has urged for a ceasefire in Libya and for all sides to return to the negotiating table.

Ankara-based political analyst, Ali Bakeer sees Borell’s intervention as divorced from the bloc’s current place in the world.

“The EU is unfortunately weak, divided, and its latest statements on a very critical regional issue are becoming comical!” said Bakeer, speaking to TRT World.

As the EU attempts to mediate a ceasefire, individual member states have been accused of playing a “double game” in the conflict. This accusation is mainly focused on France.

Contrary to the publicly stated position of the EU, under the French President Emmanuel Macron, the country has ploughed an independent line on Libya and sought to transform Khalifa Haftar “from a rogue warlord into a legitimate political actor.”

Haftar’s militia has been violently working to overthrow the UN-recognised government in Tripoli with the backing of Egypt, Russia, France and the UAE.

“There are no conflicting parties,” said Bakeer, responding to the latest EU statement.

“There is a UN-recognised government which the EU and the international community should support on the one hand, and there is a coup attempt by Haftar that has been in progress for more than one year, which the EU should denounce and take every possible measure to ensure stopping it,” he added.

There has been unease among European countries that French attempts to align with the UAE have undermined the EU’s stance on the issue.

French ambitions in the region are primarily motivated by a desire to restore its role in North Africa where it once enjoyed prominent colonial prowess in addition to business opportunities for French companies.

However, according to analysts, France lacks the military to enforce its will in its former regions of influence. And many Africans are equally unimpressed by French attempts to reassert themselves in Africa.

Libyan analyst Emadeddin Badi has suggested that the UAE and France “have emerged as losers while Russia - which backed Haftar to gain leverage - is emerging as a winner.

Bakeer also questions the efficacy of French support for Haftar.

“Many observers will understand the EU statement as an attempt to cover up the failed French attempt to prop up Haftar,” said Bakeer.

“The EU must be aware that policies are not driven by statements and in order to be taken seriously, it should first unify its ranks and point out to the dangerous and destabilising role of Haftar and its supporters including UAE and Russia,” he opined.

Haftar on the retreat

Despite a steady supply of money, weapons and manpower, in particular, from the UAE and Russia, Haftar’s forces have faced a series of embarrassing defeats at the hands of the government in Tripoli - who count Italy and Turkey as supporters.

The arrival of Turkish drones in Libya in 2019 has been widely viewed as a turning point in the conflict.

Turkish drones have driven Haftar’s militia back from their frontlines in Tripoli. Russia has responded by sending fighter jets to Libya from its Syrian airbase, a move that has been condemned by the US and could worsen the stalemate in the country.

Earlier this month, Egypt joined the voices of those who are keen for negotiations to resume between the warring parties, especially since Haftar has continued his streak of losses.

President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said, “There can be no stability in Libya unless peaceful means to the crisis are found that include the unity and integrity of the national institutions,” declaring the need for a ceasefire.

There are suggestions that the Berlin conference that took place earlier might be revived, not least because Haftar’s international backers may have begun to feel that the self-proclaimed general is unable to conquer Libya.

In January of this year, leaders from Russia, Turkey, France and Egypt joined a dozen or so other leaders in committing to resolving the crisis in Libya. Without an effective enforcement mechanism, however, the deal fell through.

Bakeer is still hopeful that the Berlin process and the role of the EU is important in stabilising Libya.

“There is still time for the EU to restore credibility and play an effective role that Libyans and many other players are anticipating in order to reach a comprehensive political solution and bring stability and prosperity for Libya,” he said.