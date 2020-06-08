WORLD
Bail set at $1M for policeman charged with Floyd murder
Hennepin County District Court Jeannice Reding set his bail at $1 million with conditions, and $1.25 million without conditions
Derek Chauvin, charged with second-degree murder in Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis is seen in the scene of murder on the right (video courtesy of Darnella Frazier via Facebook) and as dressed in an orange prison suit after his arrest on the left (provided by the Hennepin County Jail). / AFP
June 8, 2020

A Minneapolis judge set a $1 million bail for police officer Derek Chauvin on Monday as he made his first court appearance by video link charged with the murder of George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man whose death sparked nationwide protests.

Chauvin, who was filmed on May 25 pressing his knee on handcuffed Floyd's neck until he expired, appeared by video from Minnesota state prison to face charges of one count of second degree murder, one count of third degree murder, and one count of manslaughter.

Dressed in an orange prison suit, Chauvin, 44, answered questions matter-of-factly in the procedural hearing, which did not require him to submit a plea.

Hennepin County District Court Jeannice Reding set his bail at $1 million with conditions, and $1.25 million without conditions. Chauvin's attorney did not object to the bail conditions.

Meeting the conditions would require him to surrender his firearms, not work in law enforcement or security in any capacity, agree not to leave the state and have no contact with the family of Floyd.

State prosecutor Matthew Frank had asked for a high bail, calling Chauvin a flight risk due to both the severity of the charges and the strong public reaction to the case.

Reding sat a June 29 date for the next hearing in the case.

Three other Minneapolis officers who were with Chauvin when Floyd was arrested have been charged with aiding and abetting the murder and are still being held in a local jail.

All four were fired the day after Floyd's death.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
