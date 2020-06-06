Saturday, June 6, 2020

Global coronavirus deaths cross 400,000

Globally, deaths from the novel coronavirus crossed 400,000 while cases neared seven million.

Infections are surging in Brazil and India, while about 30 percent of global cases, or 2 million infections, are in the United States.

Latin America has the second-largest outbreak with over 15 percent of cases.

UK death toll rises by 204

The UK's death toll from confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen by 204 to 40,465 as of 1600 GMT on June 5, according to government data published on Saturday.

Including suspected cases, the UK's death toll this week surpassed 50,000.

Daily Covid-19 cases double in US

The US reported 41,927 coronavirus cases on Saturday as the daily case-count doubled over the past day.

The country's tally of cases neared 1.96 million, the highest in the world, according to data provided by Worldometer, an online source for international statistics.

The death toll in the country climbed to 111,408 with 1,200 fatalities reported in the past day.

Turkish ray therapy gives hope for treatment

A clinical study has begun for a therapy developed by Turkish scientist to treat viral diseases, including Covid-19, according to its developer RD Global INVAMED.

“Clinical study process, which allows implementation on patients, has started for the TurkishBeam treatment method after its application to the (Turkish) Health Ministry was approved,” cardiovascular surgeon Hikmet Selcuk Gedik at Ankara’s Gazi University said in a statement released by RD Global INVAMED.

The method, which can be used inside the human body for the first time, is viewed as a global move by Turkey that will change paradigms.

The process started with studies on microorganisms, such as viruses and bacteria, and continued with toxicological analyses. It reached the clinical study phase after the completion of studies on animals and human cell culture.

The treatment ensures the complete destruction of organisms such as microorganisms, fungi, bacteria and viruses and it does not damage cells and the DNA of humans, according to researchers.

India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown-easing looms

India reported a record 9,887 new coronavirus cases in one day and overtook Italy as the world's sixth-biggest outbreak centre two days before the relaxing of a lockdown with the reopening of malls, restaurants and places of worship.

With its total number of cases rising to more than 236,000, India now has fewer infections than only the US, Brazil, Russia, Britain and Spain, according to a Reuters tally.

However, India's toll of deaths from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, is 6,642, a relatively lower toll to those of other countries.

Iranian wedding party fuelled new surge, president says

A wedding party contributed to a new surge in coronavirus infections in Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said but insisted the country had no option but to keep its economy open despite warnings of a second wave of the epidemic.

Iran, which has been gradually relaxing its lockdown since mid-April, has reported a sharp rise of new daily infections in recent days. Thursday's toll of 3,574 new cases was the highest since February, when the outbreak was first repo rted.

New cases dipped to 2,269, bringing Iran's total cases to 169,425, with 8,209 deaths.

Health officials have been warning of a second wave of the outbreak, but say a reason for the surge in new cases could be wider testing.

Malaysia reports 37 new cases, one new death

Malaysian health officials reported 37 new coronavirus cases, taking the cumulative total to 8,303.

The health ministry also reported one new death, raising total fatalities to 117.

The ministry had previously reported 38 new coronavirus cases and cumulative total of 8,304 cases.

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in infections

Indonesia reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections, with 993 new cases, taking its total number to 30,514, a health ministry official said.

The official, Achmad Yurianto, reported 31 new deaths related to Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths in Indonesia to 1,801.

Most of 51 new cases in South Korea linked to door-to-door sales

South Korea reported 51 new cases of Covid-19, mostly in the densely populated capital region, as authorities scramble to stem transmissions among low-income workers who can’t afford to stay home.

The figures announced by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought national totals to 11,719 cases and 273 deaths.

As of Saturday afternoon, at least 42 cases were linked to door-to-door sellers hired by Richway, a Seoul-based health product provider.

Russia reports 8,855 new cases, 197 deaths

Russia reported 8,855 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing the total number of infections to 458,689.

Officials said 197 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official nationwide death toll to 5,725.

Pakistan reports highest number of single-day deaths

Pakistan broke its previous record of the highest single-day number of deaths ever from the novel coronavirus, reporting 97 fatalities during the past 24 hours that take the country's death toll to 1,935, the health ministry said.

With 4,734 new cases during the past 24 hours, the country's number of coronavirus cases reached 93,983, already surpassing China, and landing the country at the 17th spot in terms of coronavirus cases, the data shows. Some 32,581 patients have recovered.

According to the official statistics, the country of more than 220 million people has so far conducted 660,508 tests across the country.

Health experts attribute the ever-increasing number of coronavirus cases to the lifting of the prolonged lockdown late last month, warning that the country's already weak healthcare system might crash soon if the tally continues to surge at the current pace.

Thailand reports two new cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported two new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, taking its total confirmed cases to 3,104 infections and 58 deaths since the outbreak began in January.

The two cases are men who returned from Russia and Kuwait and are in quarantine, where most of Thailand's recent cases have been detected, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, an assistant spokeswoman for the government's Covid-19 Administration Centre. A total of 2,971 patients have recovered.

No new cases in New Zealand for 15 days

New Zealand has not recorded a new coronavirus case for 15 days, authorities said.

Health officials said was one active case of the deadly infection in New Zealand was detected May 22 and not a single case has since been reported.

The total number of cases stands at 1,504, with 22 deaths.

New Zealand is set to lift Covid-19 restrictions on Monday.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 407 – RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 407 to 183,678, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 33 to 8,646, the tally showed.

China reports three new cases, two asymptomatic cases

China recorded three new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of the end of Friday, down from five the day before, the national health authority reported.

All of the cases were imported, involving travellers arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on its website.

The NHC also confirmed two new asymptomatic cases, or people who are infected with the virus but do not show symptoms, compared with three the day before.

The total number of infections in China, where the virus first emerged late last year, stands at 83,030. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained 4,634.

Brazil reports 1,005 more deaths

Brazil reported an additional 1,005 virus deaths and 30,830 new cases over the last 24 hours, data released by the health ministry showed on Friday night.

The Latin American nation has now registered 35,026 total coronavirus deaths and 645,771 confirmed cases.

Mexico reports 4,346 new cases, 625 deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported an additional 4,346 cases of the virus in the country, as well as 625 new deaths, bringing the country's confirmed total to 110,026 cases and 13,170 deaths.

Wear masks in public, says WHO in new advice

The World Health Organization on Friday changed its advice on face masks amid the pandemic, saying they should be worn in places in which the virus is widespread and physical distancing is difficult.

The use of masks has been a hot topic ever since the pandemic first emerged in China in December.

"In light of evolving evidence, the WHO advises that governments should encourage the general public to wear masks where there is widespread transmission and physical distancing is difficult," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

But the UN health agency stressed that face masks alone "will not protect you from Covid-19" – and people suffering with the virus should not be out in public if they can avoid it.

California says film and TV production can resume as early as June 12

Film and TV cameras can start rolling in California as soon as June 12, state officials said as they approved new guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus on sets.

Producers will need approval from local health officials to restart filming, according to a statement from the California Department of Health.

Ireland eases restrictions

Ireland says it will accelerate its plan to ease lockdown restrictions in the coming days, with more workplaces and shops to reopen on Monday, while a hastening of the scheme will allow widespread travel and see the final lifting of all restrictions in July rather than August.