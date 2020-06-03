WORLD
2 MIN READ
Roadside bomb blast kills at least 9 civilians in southern Afghanistan
The bomb struck a bus travelling through Kandahar province. The attack is said to the third since a brief ceasefire declared by the Taliban for a major Muslim holiday that ended last month.
Roadside bomb blast kills at least 9 civilians in southern Afghanistan
In this April 9, 2019, file photo, an Afghan man inspects the site of a car bomb attack where US soldiers were killed near Bagram air base, Afghanistan. / Reuters
June 3, 2020

A roadside bombing in southern Afghanistan on Wednesday killed nine passengers travelling on a bus through Kandahar province, a spokesman for the provincial governor said.

Another five passengers were wounded in the explosion, said the spokesman, Bashir Ahmadi. The passengers were all civilians travelling from one district to another when the bus hit the bomb.

He said this was the third roadside bombing since a brief cease-fire declared by the Taliban for a major Muslim holiday had ended last month. 

The Taliban have not claimed responsibility for any of those attacks but they did say they carried out one attack on Afghan forces since the Eid al Fitr holiday.

The truce was not officially extended but neither of the warring sides appears to want a return to all-out fighting.

On Tuesday night, a bomb exploded inside a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul, killing two people, including the mosque's prayer leader, and wounding eight others.

Also Tuesday, Daesh terror group claimed responsibility for a deadly roadside bombing over the weekend that hit a bus belonging to a local TV station in Kabul, killing at least seven civilians, including a woman and several children.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us